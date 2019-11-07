Market Overview

Dropbox's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2019 8:46am   Comments
On Thursday, November 7, Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Dropbox modeled for quarterly EPS of 11 cents on revenue of $423.48 million.

Dropbox reported a profit of 11 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $360.30 million. Revenue would be up 17.54% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.090 0.070 0.08 0.06
EPS Actual 0.100 0.100 0.1 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Dropbox have declined 13.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Dropbox stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dropbox is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bza8azde

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

