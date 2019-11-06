A Preview Of Zoetis' Q3 Earnings

On Thursday, November 7, Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 88 cents and sales around $1.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Zoetis reported EPS of 83 cents on revenue of $1.48 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 6.02%. Sales would be have grown 6.76% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Zoetis's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.820 0.790 0.77 0.77 EPS Actual 0.900 0.880 0.79 0.83

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 29.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Zoetis stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Zoetis is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1263831&tp_key=7d9f9332e2