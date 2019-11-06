Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ralph Lauren's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Ralph Lauren's Q2 Earnings Preview

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Ralph Lauren analysts model for earnings of $2.39 per share on sales of $1.69 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.69 billion. Sales would be down 0.06% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 1.660 0.890 2.14 2.15
EPS Actual 1.770 1.070 2.32 2.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ralph Lauren have declined 25.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ralph Lauren stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ralph Lauren is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqnomivp

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (RL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Preview Of Sally Beauty's Q4 Earnings

A Preview Of SeaWorld Entertainment's Q3 Earnings