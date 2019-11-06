Ralph Lauren's Q2 Earnings Preview

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Ralph Lauren analysts model for earnings of $2.39 per share on sales of $1.69 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.69 billion. Sales would be down 0.06% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.660 0.890 2.14 2.15 EPS Actual 1.770 1.070 2.32 2.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ralph Lauren have declined 25.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ralph Lauren stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ralph Lauren is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqnomivp