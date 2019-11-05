Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, November 5, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 22 cents and sales around $289.41 million.

In the same quarter last year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted EPS of 16 cents on sales of $294.88 million. Sales would have fallen 1.85% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.310 0.500 0.38 0.11 0.48 EPS Actual 1.030 0.190 0.43 0.16 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.redrobin.com/