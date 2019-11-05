Alarm.com's Q3 Earnings Preview

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Alarm.com EPS is expected to be around 33 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $114.63 million.

Alarm.com EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 36 cents. Sales were $111.85 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 8.33% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.49% from the same quarter last year. Alarm.com's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.320 0.310 0.24 0.25 EPS Actual 0.400 0.340 0.29 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Alarm.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Alarm.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zfxn8u53