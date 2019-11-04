Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Shake Shack
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 04, 2019 8:41am   Comments
Q3 Earnings Preview For Shake Shack

On Monday, November 4, Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 20 cents and sales around $157.66 million.

In the same quarter last year, Shake Shack announced EPS of 21 cents on revenue of $119.65 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.76% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 31.77% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.220 0.130 0.03 0.13
EPS Actual 0.270 0.130 0.06 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Shake Shack stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Shake Shack is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Photo by m01229 via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

