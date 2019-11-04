Market Overview

Hertz Global Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 04, 2019 8:44am   Comments
On Monday, November 4, Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $2.85 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 31.31% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 3.34% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Hertz Global Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.370 -1.320 -0.9 1.72
EPS Actual 0.740 -0.990 -0.55 2.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Hertz Global Holdings have declined 1.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Hertz Global Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

