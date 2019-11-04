Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Groupon
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 04, 2019 8:40am   Comments
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, November 4. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Groupon earnings will be near 3 cents per share on sales of $525.43 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Groupon reported earnings per share of 4 cents on sales of $592.88 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.00% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 11.38% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Groupon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.020   0.13 0.02
EPS Actual 0.010 0.030 0.1 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Groupon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

