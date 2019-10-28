Q3 Earnings Preview: Xerox

On Tuesday, Xerox (NYSE: XRX) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Xerox reporting earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Xerox announced EPS of 85 cents on revenue of $2.35 billion. Sales would be down 6.89% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.880 1.04 0.78 EPS Actual 0.990 0.910 1.14 0.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Xerox stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Xerox is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7iiqrvx4