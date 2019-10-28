Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ryder System's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 2:31pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, Ryder System (NYSE: R) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Ryder System earnings of $1.48 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.22 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Ryder System posted EPS of $1.64 on sales of $2.16 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.76% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 2.87% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.380 0.970 1.83 1.64
EPS Actual 1.400 1.110 1.82 1.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ryder System stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ryder System is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1248349&tp_key=5c20455861

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (R)

Today's Pickup: Ryder Centralizes Customer Support With National Rollout Of RAN
Truck Maintenance 101: Keeping Your Vehicle In Tip-Top Shape
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Penske Automotive Group Q3 Earnings Preview