Ryder System's Q3 Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, Ryder System (NYSE: R) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Ryder System earnings of $1.48 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.22 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Ryder System posted EPS of $1.64 on sales of $2.16 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.76% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 2.87% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.380 0.970 1.83 1.64 EPS Actual 1.400 1.110 1.82 1.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ryder System stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ryder System is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1248349&tp_key=5c20455861