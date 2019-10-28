Market Overview

Penske Automotive Group Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Penske Automotive Group will report earnings of $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Penske Automotive Group reported EPS of $1.40 on revenue of $5.66 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.71% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 3.38% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Penske Automotive Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.560 1.250 1.15 1.36
EPS Actual 1.420 1.250 1.11 1.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Penske Automotive Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Penske Automotive Group is scheduled to hold the call at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pag/mediaframe/32777/indexr.html

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

