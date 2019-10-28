Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Mastercard
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Mastercard reporting earnings of $2.01 per share on sales of $4.42 billion.

See Also: Visa Analysts Encouraged By Q4 Results, 2020 Guidance

In the same quarter last year, Mastercard posted a profit of $1.78 on sales of $3.90 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 12.92%. Revenue would be up 13.39% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.820 1.660 1.53 1.68
EPS Actual 1.890 1.780 1.55 1.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Mastercard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mastercard is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA)

More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
Cryptocurrencies Remain Bullish Following China's Praise For Blockchain
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Give Their View On Bristol-Myers, Adobe And More
PayPal Tops Estimates And Opens Doors To Massive Growth
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 23
More Banks Are Teaming Up To Test Blockchain Solutions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Today's Pickup: Separating The Wheat From The Chaff In Last-Mile Warehouses