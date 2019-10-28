Q3 Earnings Outlook For Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Mastercard reporting earnings of $2.01 per share on sales of $4.42 billion.

See Also: Visa Analysts Encouraged By Q4 Results, 2020 Guidance

In the same quarter last year, Mastercard posted a profit of $1.78 on sales of $3.90 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 12.92%. Revenue would be up 13.39% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.820 1.660 1.53 1.68 EPS Actual 1.890 1.780 1.55 1.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Mastercard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mastercard is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.