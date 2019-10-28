Market Overview

A Preview Of General Motors Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
General Motors (NYSE: GM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect General Motors earnings of $1.31 per share. Revenue will likely be around $33.82 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

See Also: How The General Motors Strike Could Impact October Jobs Numbers

In the same quarter last year, General Motors posted a profit of $1.87 on sales of $35.79 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 29.95%. Sales would have fallen 5.51% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.430 1.090 1.22 1.27
EPS Actual 1.640 1.410 1.43 1.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of General Motors are up 14.81%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate General Motors stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

General Motors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/od63aie6

Posted-In: Earnings News

