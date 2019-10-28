Market Overview

ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019
On Tuesday, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for ConocoPhillips is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

ConocoPhillips earnings will be near 75 cents per share on sales of $7.92 billion, according to analysts.

ConocoPhillips EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.36. Sales were $10.16 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 44.85% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 22.09% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.030 0.840 0.97 1.18
EPS Actual 1.010 1.000 1.13 1.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on ConocoPhillips stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ConocoPhillips is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tbh5x56q

