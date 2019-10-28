Q3 Earnings Outlook For AutoNation

On Tuesday, October 29, AutoNation (NYSE: AN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.12 and sales around $5.38 billion.

AutoNation EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.24. Sales were $5.35 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 9.68%. Revenue would be up 0.58% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.060 0.930 1.15 1.24 EPS Actual 1.200 1.050 1.1 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AutoNation stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AutoNation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.