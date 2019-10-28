Q3 Earnings Outlook For AutoNation
On Tuesday, October 29, AutoNation (NYSE: AN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of $1.12 and sales around $5.38 billion.
AutoNation EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.24. Sales were $5.35 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 9.68%. Revenue would be up 0.58% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.060
|0.930
|1.15
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.200
|1.050
|1.1
|1.24
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AutoNation stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
AutoNation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.