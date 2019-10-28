Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For AutoNation
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, October 29, AutoNation (NYSE: AN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.12 and sales around $5.38 billion.

AutoNation EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.24. Sales were $5.35 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 9.68%. Revenue would be up 0.58% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.060 0.930 1.15 1.24
EPS Actual 1.200 1.050 1.1 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AutoNation stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AutoNation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Penske Automotive Group Q3 Earnings Preview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Mastercard