XPO Logistics Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 7:47am
On Monday, XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect XPO Logistics earnings of $1.04 per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.27 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, XPO Logistics announced EPS of 89 cents on revenue of $4.33 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.85% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 1.50% from the same quarter last year. XPO Logistics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.040 0.410 0.83 0.98
EPS Actual 1.280 0.510 0.72 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of XPO Logistics have declined 9.1%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on XPO Logistics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

