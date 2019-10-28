Market Overview

A Preview Of T-Mobile's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 7:44am   Comments
On Monday, T Mobile U.S. Inc. (NYSE: TMUS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

T Mobile EPS is expected to be around 96 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $11.33 billion.

In the same quarter last year, T Mobile reported EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $10.84 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 3.23%. Revenue would be up 4.53% from the year-ago period. T Mobile's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.970 0.920 0.7 0.85
EPS Actual 1.090 1.060 0.75 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on T Mobile stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

T Mobile is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

