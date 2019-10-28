National Oilwell Varco Q3 Earnings Preview

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) releases its next round of earnings this Monday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on National Oilwell Varco management projections, analysts predict EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $2.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, National Oilwell Varco reported a breakeven bottom-line number on revenue of $2.15 billion. Revenue would be have grown 0.74% from the same quarter last year. National Oilwell Varco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.060 -0.010 0.08 0.12 EPS Actual -0.040 -0.200 0.05 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on National Oilwell Varco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.