AppFolio's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 7:42am   Comments
AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect AppFolio earnings of 9 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $67.08 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, AppFolio posted EPS of 16 cents on sales of $50.13 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 43.75% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 33.82% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.110 0.150 0.14 0.21
EPS Actual 0.050 0.110 0.07 0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AppFolio stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AppFolio is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

