ServiceNow Q3 Earnings Preview

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on ServiceNow management projections, analysts predict EPS of 88 cents on revenue of $884.97 million.

In the same quarter last year, ServiceNow announced EPS of 68 cents on revenue of $673.10 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 29.41%. Sales would be up 31.48% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceNow's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.630 0.540 0.63 0.6 EPS Actual 0.710 0.670 0.77 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on ServiceNow stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ServiceNow is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.