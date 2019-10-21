A Preview Of Zions Bancorp's Earnings

On Monday, Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zions Bancorp reporting earnings of $1.08 per share on revenue of $710.85 million.

Zions Bancorp earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.04. Quarterly sales came in at $701 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 3.85%. Revenue would be up 1.41% from the same quarter last year. Zions Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.100 1.050 1.05 0.96 EPS Actual 0.990 1.040 1.08 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Zions Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Zions Bancorp is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.zionsbancorporation.com