Celanese Q3 Earnings Preview

On Monday, Celanese (NYSE: CE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Celanese EPS will likely be near $2.51 while revenue will be around $1.64 billion, according to analysts.

Celanese earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.96. Quarterly sales came in at $1.77 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.20% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 7.40% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.350 2.430 2.4 2.71 EPS Actual 2.380 2.620 2.38 2.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Celanese stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.