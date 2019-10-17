WD-40 Q4 Earnings Preview

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 17. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to WD-40's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on WD-40 management projections, analysts predict EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $106.33 million.

WD-40 earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.54. Quarterly sales came in at $102.64 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 60.39%. Sales would be have grown 3.60% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the WD-40's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.220 1.11 0.95 0.99 EPS Actual 1.300 1.140 0.95 1.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of WD-40 are up 18.13%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on WD-40 stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

WD-40 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.wd40company.com/investors/news-and-events/investor-events/default.aspx