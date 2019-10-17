Bank OZK's Q3 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 17.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Bank OZK EPS is expected to be around 82 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $249.6 million.

In the same quarter last year, Bank OZK posted EPS of 79 cents on sales of $244.74 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.80% increase for the company. Sales would be up 1.96% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.860 0.84 0.83 0.9 EPS Actual 0.860 0.860 0.89 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Bank OZK stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.