Sleep Number's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 15, 2019 8:43am   Comments
On Tuesday, Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Sleep Number management projections, analysts predict EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $462.06 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.33% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 11.40% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.030 0.73 0.72 0.71 0
EPS Actual 0.100 0.800 0.58 0.75 0.02

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 45.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Sleep Number stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sleep Number is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wk6cany6

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

