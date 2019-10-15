Sleep Number's Q3 Earnings Outlook
On Tuesday, Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Sleep Number management projections, analysts predict EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $462.06 million.
The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.33% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 11.40% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.030
|0.73
|0.72
|0.71
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.100
|0.800
|0.58
|0.75
|0.02
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 45.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Sleep Number stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Sleep Number is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wk6cany6