Q3 Earnings Outlook For JB Hunt Transport
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 15, 2019 8:43am   Comments
On Tuesday, JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, JB Hunt Transport analysts model for earnings of $1.45 per share on sales of $2.35 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JB Hunt Transport posted a profit of $1.47 on sales of $2.21 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 1.36%. Revenue would be up 6.33% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.350 1.3 1.5 1.43
EPS Actual 1.370 1.090 1.74 1.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on JB Hunt Transport stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JB Hunt Transport is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ems8.intellor.com/?do=register&t=1&p=816226

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

