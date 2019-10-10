Fastenal's Q3 Earnings Preview

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, October 11. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 36 cents and sales around $1.37 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 47.06%. Revenue would be up 7.03% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.370 0.670 0.6 0.67 EPS Actual 0.360 0.680 0.6 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Fastenal stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fastenal is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.fastenal.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/September-2019-Sales-Releasebr2019-Third-Quarter-Earnings-Release/default.aspx