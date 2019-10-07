A Preview Of AZZ's Q2 Earnings

AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 8. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AZZ reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on sales of $234.90 million.

AZZ EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 47 cents. Revenue was $222.79 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 19.15%. Sales would be up 5.44% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the AZZ's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.680 0.470 0.61 0.47 EPS Actual 0.810 0.340 0.59 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of AZZ have declined 12.24%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with AZZ. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.