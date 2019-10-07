Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of AZZ's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 07, 2019 2:03pm   Comments
Share:

AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 8. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AZZ reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on sales of $234.90 million.

AZZ EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 47 cents. Revenue was $222.79 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 19.15%. Sales would be up 5.44% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the AZZ's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.680 0.470 0.61 0.47
EPS Actual 0.810 0.340 0.59 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of AZZ have declined 12.24%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with AZZ. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AZZ)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Finding Its Stride? Option Trader Makes Big Bet Slack Rally Has Legs