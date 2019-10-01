Market Overview

Lamb Weston Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 01, 2019 2:09pm   Comments
Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, October 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Lamb Weston reporting earnings of 78 cents per share on sales of $971.45 million.

Lamb Weston reported a profit of 73 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $914.90 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 6.85% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 6.18% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.720 0.82 0.72 0.68 0.62
EPS Actual 0.740 0.95 0.8 0.73 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Lamb Weston are up 9.19%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lamb Weston stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lamb Weston is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1262075&tp_key=f577cefee1

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

