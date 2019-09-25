Market Overview

Earnings Preview For Conagra Brands
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 25, 2019 6:06pm   Comments
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Sept. 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Conagra Brands EPS is expected to be around 39 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.48 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Conagra Brands reported EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $1.83 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 17.02%. Sales would be up 35.22% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Conagra Brands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.410 0.49 0.55 0.49
EPS Actual 0.360 0.51 0.67 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Conagra Brands have declined 19.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Conagra Brands stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Conagra Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cag190926e5Rk5mGw.html

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

