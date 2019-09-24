Cintas Q1 Earnings Preview

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.16 and sales around $1.79 billion.

Cintas reported a per-share profit of $1.93 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.70 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 11.92%. Revenue would be up 5.42% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Cintas's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.930 1.71 1.8 1.67 EPS Actual 2.070 1.84 1.76 1.93 1.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Cintas. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cintas is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cintas.com/investors/earnings-webcast/event-details.aspx