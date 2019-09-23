Q4 Earnings Preview For Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 24. Here's Benzinga's look at Jabil's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Jabil modeled for quarterly EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $6.61 billion.

Jabil EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 70 cents. Revenue was $5.77 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.86% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 14.52% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.570 0.61 0.88 0.68 EPS Actual 0.570 0.64 0.9 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Jabil stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Jabil is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1260045&tp_key=5d35d3d60f