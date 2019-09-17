A Preview Of Adobe's Q3 Earnings

On Tuesday, September 17, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Adobe EPS is expected to be around $1.97, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.82 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Adobe reported earnings per share of $1.73 on sales of $2.29 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.87% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 23.09% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.780 1.61 1.88 1.69 EPS Actual 1.830 1.71 1.9 1.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Adobe stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Adobe is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html