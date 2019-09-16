Earnings Outlook For Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday, Sept. 17. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Cracker Barrel's fourth-quarter earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Cracker Barrel management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $773.97 million.

Cracker Barrel reported a per-share profit of $2.55 when it published results during the same quarter last year.

Sales in that period totaled $810.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 2.75%. Sales would be down 4.55% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.070 2.49 1.9 2.7 EPS Actual 2.090 2.52 1.96 2.55

Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel were trading at $164.29 as of Sept. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.36%.

Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Cracker Barrel stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cracker Barrel is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yympmj2z