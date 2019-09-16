Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Cracker Barrel
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 16, 2019 3:42pm   Comments
Share:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday, Sept. 17. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Cracker Barrel's fourth-quarter earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Cracker Barrel management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $773.97 million.

Cracker Barrel reported a per-share profit of $2.55 when it published results during the same quarter last year.

Sales in that period totaled $810.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 2.75%. Sales would be down 4.55% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.070 2.49 1.9 2.7
EPS Actual 2.090 2.52 1.96 2.55

Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel were trading at $164.29 as of Sept. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.36%.

Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Cracker Barrel stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cracker Barrel is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yympmj2z

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (CBRL)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Cramer Talks Thursday's SmileDirectClub IPO, Gives Buying Advice