Q2 Earnings Preview For Duluth Holdings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 11, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 12. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Duluth's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Duluth Holdings EPS will likely be near 11 cents while revenue will be around $127.59 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Duluth Holdings reported EPS of 20 cents on revenue of $110.65 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 45% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 15.31% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Duluth Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.220 0.75 -0.1 0.14
EPS Actual -0.230 0.640 -0.1 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Duluth Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Duluth Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10134140

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

