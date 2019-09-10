A Preview Of Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings
On Tuesday, September 10, Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Dave & Buster's EPS is expected to be around 84 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $344.49 million.
In the same quarter last year, Dave & Buster's posted EPS of 84 cents on sales of $319.19 million. Sales would be up 7.93% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Dave & Buster's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.120
|0.63
|0.24
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.130
|0.75
|0.3
|0.84
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Dave & Buster's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Dave & Buster's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.daveandbusters.com