A Preview Of Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 10, 2019 8:26am   Comments
On Tuesday, September 10, Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Dave & Buster's EPS is expected to be around 84 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $344.49 million.

In the same quarter last year, Dave & Buster's posted EPS of 84 cents on sales of $319.19 million. Sales would be up 7.93% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Dave & Buster's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.120 0.63 0.24 0.67
EPS Actual 1.130 0.75 0.3 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Dave & Buster's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dave & Buster's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.daveandbusters.com

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

