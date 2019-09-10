Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 10, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Share:

GameStop (NYSE: GME) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering GameStop have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 21 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, GameStop reported earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $1.65 billion. Sales would be down 18.64% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.030 1.58 0.57 0.08
EPS Actual 0.070 1.6 0.67 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of GameStop have declined 73.3%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with GameStop. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GameStop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27pyh7fs

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (GME)

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2019
Short Squeeze Candidates: 10 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Ctrip.com International Reports Q2 Earnings Beat