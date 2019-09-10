GameStop Q2 Earnings Preview

GameStop (NYSE: GME) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering GameStop have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 21 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, GameStop reported earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $1.65 billion. Sales would be down 18.64% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.030 1.58 0.57 0.08 EPS Actual 0.070 1.6 0.67 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of GameStop have declined 73.3%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with GameStop. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GameStop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27pyh7fs