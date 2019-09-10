GameStop Q2 Earnings Preview
GameStop (NYSE: GME) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering GameStop have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 21 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion.
In the same quarter last year, GameStop reported earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $1.65 billion. Sales would be down 18.64% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.030
|1.58
|0.57
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.070
|1.6
|0.67
|0.05
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of GameStop have declined 73.3%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with GameStop. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
GameStop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27pyh7fs