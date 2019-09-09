Q3 Earnings Outlook For Limoneira

Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, September 9. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Limoneira's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Limoneira management projections, analysts predict EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $55.85 million.

In the same quarter last year, Limoneira reported EPS of 50 cents on revenue of $39.95 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 74.00%. Sales would be up 39.80% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.010 -0.07 -0.31 0.55 EPS Actual -0.090 -0.11 -0.3 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Limoneira have declined 38.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Limoneira stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Limoneira is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gvqftjzi