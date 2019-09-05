Market Overview

Genesco Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 05, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Genesco (NYSE: GCO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, September 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 2 cents and sales around $487.93 million.

Genesco EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 4 cents. Sales were $653.89 million. Revenue would have fallen 25.38% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate   2.33 0.86 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.330 2.18 0.95 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Genesco. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Genesco is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q8dyr6e8

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

