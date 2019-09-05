On Thursday, September 5, Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Guidewire Software analysts model for earnings of 50 cents per share on sales of $204.65 million.

In the same quarter last year, Guidewire Software announced EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $248.64 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 38.27%. Sales would be down 17.69% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.080 0.19 0.2 0.76 EPS Actual 0.180 0.34 0.36 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Guidewire Software. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Guidewire Software is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dbrzh79q