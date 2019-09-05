On Thursday, September 5, Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Domo management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 99 cents on revenue of $41.68 million.

Domo reported a loss of $3.44 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $34.27 million. Revenue would be up 21.63% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -1.280 -1.24 -1.38 -3.95 EPS Actual -1.080 -0.94 -1.06 -3.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Domo stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Domo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k35as7bm