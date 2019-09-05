Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For DocuSign
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 05, 2019 7:33am   Comments
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DocuSign reporting earnings of 4 cents per share on sales of $220.93 million.

In the same quarter last year, DocuSign reported EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $167.04 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 33.33% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 32.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.040 0.01 -0.02 0.01
EPS Actual 0.070 0.06 0 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of DocuSign have declined 25.35%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DocuSign stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DocuSign is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1257177&tp_key=cd9e9f2238

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

