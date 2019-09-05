Market Overview

Culp's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 05, 2019 7:33am   Comments
On Thursday, September 5, Culp (NYSE: CULP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Culp management projections, analysts predict EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $73.23 million.

Culp reported a per-share profit of 17 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $71.47 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 11.76%. Sales would be up 2.46% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Culp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.140 0.25 0.21 0.24 0.43
EPS Actual -0.110 0.27 0.23 0.17 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Culp stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

