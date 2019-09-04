On Thursday, September 5, Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Lands' End will report a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $289.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lands' End announced an EPS loss of 16 cents on revenue of $307.94 million. Sales would be down 5.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.300 0.41 0.1 -0.04 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.210 0.5 0.1 -0.16 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 71.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lands' End stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lands' End is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8tncgjhs