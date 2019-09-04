Don't be caught off-guard: Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kirkland's reporting a loss of 71 cents per share on revenue of $124.83 million.

Kirkland's reported a loss of 40 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $133.90 million. Sales would be down 6.77% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.360 1.02 -0.14 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.530 0.95 -0.13 -0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 84.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Kirkland's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kirkland's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/31461