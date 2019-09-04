Donaldson's Earnings Preview
On Thursday, September 5, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Donaldson will report earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $725.39 million.
In the same quarter last year, Donaldson posted EPS of 58 cents on sales of $724.70 million. Revenue would be have grown 0.10% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.620
|0.51
|0.57
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.580
|0.47
|0.56
|0.58
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Donaldson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Donaldson is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.