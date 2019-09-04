Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Descartes Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $80.14 million.

Descartes Systems reported a per-share profit of 11 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $67.11 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 27.27%. Sales would be have grown 19.41% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.130 0.11 0.1 EPS Actual 0.090 0.1 0.1 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Descartes Systems are up 1.08%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Descartes Systems stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Descartes Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: