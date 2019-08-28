On Wednesday, August 28, Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Shoe Carnival EPS will likely be near 78 cents while revenue will be around $268.94 million, according to analysts.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.63% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.21% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Shoe Carnival's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.840 0.06 0.58 0.55 EPS Actual 0.780 0.09 0.76 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Shoe Carnival have declined 25.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Shoe Carnival stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Shoe Carnival is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://shoecarnival.gcs-web.com/events-calendar