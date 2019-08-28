Market Overview

PVH Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 28, 2019 7:44am   Comments
PVH (NYSE: PVH) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here's Benzinga's look at PVH's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

PVH EPS is expected to be around $1.89, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.33 billion.

PVH EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.18. Sales were $2.33 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.30% decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 0.17% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 2.440 1.76 3.14 2.1
EPS Actual 2.460 1.84 3.21 2.18

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of PVH have declined 54.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with PVH. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

