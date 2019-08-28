Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Nutanix's loss per share to be near 64 cents on sales of $293.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nutanix posted an EPS loss of 11 cents on sales of $303.75 million. Revenue would be down 3.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.600 -0.25 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.560 -0.23 -0.13 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Nutanix stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nutanix is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2019849/131C50F7B4658B606069B1377FFABF53