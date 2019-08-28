Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nutanix Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 28, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Share:

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Nutanix's loss per share to be near 64 cents on sales of $293.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nutanix posted an EPS loss of 11 cents on sales of $303.75 million. Revenue would be down 3.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.600 -0.25   -0.21
EPS Actual -0.560 -0.23 -0.13 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Nutanix stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nutanix is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2019849/131C50F7B4658B606069B1377FFABF53

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (NTNX)

Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Sportsman's Warehouse Q2 Earnings Preview