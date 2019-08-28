Nutanix Q4 Earnings Outlook
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting Nutanix's loss per share to be near 64 cents on sales of $293.86 million.
In the same quarter last year, Nutanix posted an EPS loss of 11 cents on sales of $303.75 million. Revenue would be down 3.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.600
|-0.25
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.560
|-0.23
|-0.13
|-0.11
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Nutanix stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
